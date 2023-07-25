Gov’t eyes revenue rise next year

The National Economy and Finance Ministry is preparing the draft budget for 2024 based on a number of pillars, with the aim of submitting it to Parliament in the first week of October. Its target will be an increase in state revenue.

The main principles are a 2-billion-euro increase in tax revenue, despite measures to reduce tax rates; inflating the primary surplus by €2.5 billion compared to 2023 to cover most of the public debt servicing interest; the containment of the growth of the public debt to below 2-2.5%, so that there can be an adjustment to the new fiscal rule that the European Commission wants to establish as part of the revision of the Stability Pact; and a reduction in the ratio of debt to GDP by about 10 percentage points, so that Greece is consistent with the European Commission and in this particular field.

The implementation of the government’s pre-election measures bill will burden the 2024 budget by an additional €1.1 billion, drastically reducing the fiscal margins for the following year. Therefore, the prime minister’s speech at this year’s Thessaloniki International Fair is unlikely to include many benefits that will involve additional fiscal costs for the coming year.