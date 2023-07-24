ECONOMY

Measures against profiteering in broader market

Measures against profiteering in broader market

Fines and measures against profiteering in the broader market will be announced soon, noted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a visit to the Ministry of Development on Saturday.

Beyond that, he added, “obviously the development we envision is based – to a large extent – on investments, public and private, and many of the initiatives launched by the Ministry of Development focus precisely there.”

The prime minister was briefed on the ministry’s main policy priorities, said Development Minister Kostas Skrekas.

The first priority is “the protection of the Greek family and consumers from the imported inflationary crisis, and of course from unfair commercial practices, through the strengthening of controls in the market but also with new electronic tools,” stressed Skrekas.

Another priority “has to do with the strengthening and transformation of the country’s economic model, through the promotion and support of Greek manufacturing and industry, which creates stable, highly paid jobs,” the minister added.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Notable drop in Greece’s current account deficit in Jan-May
ECONOMY

Notable drop in Greece’s current account deficit in Jan-May

Food prices keep growing
INFLATION

Food prices keep growing

Economic policy bill tabled in Parliament
ECONOMY

Economic policy bill tabled in Parliament

Greek gov’t budget deficit turns into surplus
ECONOMY

Greek gov’t budget deficit turns into surplus

Accommodation and food service saw turnover soar in May
TOURISM

Accommodation and food service saw turnover soar in May

Attention shifts to rare earths
RAW MATERIALS

Attention shifts to rare earths