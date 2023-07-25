Greece sends a clear message of safety abroad

Tourists wait for departing planes at the airport, after being evacuated following a wildfire on the island of Rhodes, Sunday. [Reuters]

The political leadership of the Ministry of Tourism was engaged in a race to deal with the crisis in the tourism industry on Monday, following the massive fire on the island of Rhodes.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, as well as her deputy, Elena Rapti, arrived on the island on Sunday, in order to help manage the situation.

Kefalogianni met with tourism representatives on the island while she has also started a round of interviews with the international media and especially with those of the United Kingdom.

Right now, Greece wants to send a clear message of safety abroad, that the safety of visitors comes first, as well as the fact that Greece is in a position to face major crises.

The government pointed out that a giant evacuation of 19,000 people took place with complete success, something that was recognized by international media.