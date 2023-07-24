ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor losses on reduced turnover

Concerns over Greek tourism, given the forest fires on Rhodes and Corfu, put an end to the rising streak of the Athens stock market on Monday, with the indexes suffering small losses and the losing stocks outnumbering the gainers, on reduced turnover too. Still, Aegean Airlines recorded a new historic high on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,337.42 points, shedding 0.13% from Friday’s 1,339.18 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.15% to end at 3,243.01 points.

The banks index had a mixed picture and eventually declined 0.14%, as Alpha gave up 0.83% and Piraeus dropped 0.75%, while Eurobank earned 0.62% and National climbed 0.06%.

ElvalHalcor grabbed 3.87%, Viohalco grew 3.04%, Quest Holdings rose 2.69% and Aegean collected 2.36%, as Terna Energy parted with 1.70%.

In total 45 stocks enjoyed gains, 56 reported losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70 million euros, down from last Friday’s €81.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.03% to close at 116.78 points.

