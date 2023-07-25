Shopper traffic drops in capital due to heat, except for at malls

The prolonged heatwave has led to a big drop in shopping in Athens, even in the middle of a sales period.

Although before the sales shopper traffic had been increased, especially in the central commercial areas of Athens, such as Ermou Street with mainly foreign tourists spending in stores, thanks to the well-known clothing and footwear chains, in the last few days shopping has decreased significantly.

Things are even worse in the capital’s peripheral districts, where there are not even tourists to spend money in stores.

Still, activity at malls and large department stores is better, as they provide visitors with cooler conditions.