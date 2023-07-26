Greece’s electricity bill state subsidies for August
The Ministry of Environment and Energy announced on Tuesday that it will continue to support electricity consumers in August with a total amount of 19 million euros.
The subsidies for electricity in household tariffs and for all main and non-main residence services, without income criteria and regardless of provider, are as follows in August: For monthly consumptions up to 500 kilowatt-hours, the subsidy will be 10 euros per megawatt-hour.
This category includes 90% of households in Greece.
Those with a monthly consumption of more than 500 kWh are entitled to the same support, provided that they reduce their average daily energy consumption by 15% compared to last year.
For households that are included in the “social tariff program” the aid amounts to €50/MWh and absorbs the entire increased cost.
For farmers, regardless of supply power and voltage level, the aid amounts to €10/MWh.