Greece’s primary budget surplus over €2.1 bln in Jan-June

The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 2.116 billion euros in the January-June period, up compared with a budget target for a surplus of €415 million and a primary deficit of €3.425 billion euros in the same period last year, the National Economy and Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Its report on budget execution on an amended cash basis showed that the general government balance recorded a deficit of €2.462 billion in the first half of 2023, below the budget target for a deficit of €4.265 billion and down from a shortfall of €6.548 billion in the same period last year.

Net revenue was €30.875 billion, 4.1% above target, while regular budget revenue was €34.263 billion, 5.5% higher than the target.

Tax revenue amounted to €27.214 billion, 8.6% above target.

VAT revenue totaled €11.042 billion, €571 million higher than the target, special consumption tax revenue totaled €3.227 billion, €62 million below target, property taxes totaled €1.567 billion, €53 million above target, and income tax revenue totaled €7.479 billion, €787 million higher than the target.

Revenue in the transfers category totaled €4.407 billion, €40 million below the target, while revenue in the sale of goods and services category totaled €441 million, €1.508 billion below target.

Tax returns totaled €3.388 billion, €586 million above target, while Public Investment Program revenue was €2.183 billion, €502 million below target.

Budget spending totaled €33.337 billion in January-June, €596 million below target, but up €530 million from the same period in 2022.