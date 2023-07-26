ECONOMY FINANCE

Tax inspectors to start with cabbies, plumbers and electricians

[AMNA]

Taxi operators, plumbers and electricians will reportedly be the first professions to be scrutinized by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) to see if their declared income and expenses match their lifestyle.

Those from the above categories who declare expenses of at least twice as much as their income will undergo inspections.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, the cross-checking of those who declare particularly low incomes will be carried out by sector, with an emphasis on freelancers and the self-employed who declare incomes of up to 10,000 euros. 

