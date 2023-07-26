Regulated charges raise power bills

Electricity bills in Greece are about to rise again due to regulated charges, while the government continues to subsidize consumption.

Electricity consumers of all categories (households, industrial, commercial enterprises etc) will be asked to pay new retroactive increases for 2023 totaling around 60 million euros. This amount stems from the revision of the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) approved by the plenary session of the Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water (RAAEY) last Thursday for both the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) and the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE).

For ADMIE the WACC for the three years (from 2023 to 2025) was adjusted to 7.51% and for DEDDIE for the two years 2023-2024 to 7.66%.

Based on this adjustment, the regulated annual income of ADMIE for 2023 will be adjusted upward by approximately €28 million and the regulated annual income of DEDDIE by approximately €32 million, an amount that will be covered by consumers after relevant recommendations by the two operators to RAAEY.