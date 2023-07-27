Lawsuit risk for halloumi industry

A year after the agreement between Cyprus’ Agriculture Ministry, halloumi producers, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it seems Cyprus’ protected cheese is facing new challenges.

This time, the ministry says, a group of cheesemakers, including Papouis Dairies, has filed an appeal against the EU before the European Court, seeking the annulment of the legal act of registration as they believe it directly harms them.

Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos says this is a dangerous development and is urging the group to reconsider. The appeal was submitted on June 6 and a decision is expected by year-end.

There are three possible outcomes: Εither the appellants lose or win, or the court, in light of the issues raised, will revert to the original specifications for the production of PDO halloumi, as initially published, without the subsequent changes that were agreed upon.

Regardless of the outcome, the appeal against the regulation is a negative development for the product, especially when it comes from producers within the same member-state. In practice, even if the appellants don’t win, there is a significant possibility the production framework of the product might change.