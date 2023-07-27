ATHEX: Index fails to surmount 1,350-pt mark

The vast majority of Greek stocks ended Thursday’s trading session with gains, but some non-bank blue chips held the benchmark back from hitting a new nine-year high and the 1,350-point level, which remains elusive for now. The positive messages from the US Fed and the European Central Bank create a favorable climate for further price growth in the coming days, analysts note.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,345.63 points, adding 0.08% to Wednesday’s 1,344.55 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.03% to end at 3,262.77 points.

The banks index advanced 0.32%, as Piraeus grew 1.15%, National climbed 1.07% and Alpha grabbed 0.63%, while Eurobank slid 1.08%.

Among the other blue chips, Coca-Cola HBC climbed 1.79% and Sarantis collected 1.68%, but Cenergy Holdings declined 2.12%, Viohalco parted with 2.03% and Aegean Airlines conceded 1.81%.

In total 55 stocks secured gains, 34 sustained losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover came to 89.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €85.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.33% to 115.76 points.