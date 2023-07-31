Mandatory payment of rent online

The mandatory payment of rents by electronic methods and the taxation of short-term rental takings based on the size of owner companies are included in the measures the government is planning to introduce to fight tax evasion and increase the taxable amount. There is also the scenario of reducing the maximum cash transactions limit below 500 euros, where it is today.

According to information from government sources and based on what officials have said so far, the following interventions and legislative regulations are being considered: The mandatory transfer of information to MyData not only for transactions with customers but also with suppliers; increasing controls, and indeed in an automated way, using digital technology methods, in order to select the most dangerous groups for tax evasion.

Other measures include extending POS use to other categories of professionals and connecting them to cash registers; mandatory payment of rents electronically, through banks; taxation of individuals renting three or more apartments through short-term platforms; and the increase to the fine for using cash in transactions over €500, from the €100.