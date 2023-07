The way for the retirement of more than 150,000 EFKA debtors is opened by a draft law of the Ministry of Labor, increasing the debt limit to 30,000 euros.

At the same time, it foresees the abolition of the 30% “penalty” in the pensions of those who work and its replacement with a special contribution, for incomes over €5,000.

The bill is expected to be put up for consultation in the next few days.