Helleniq in solar parks deal with Mytilineos

Helleniq Energy Holdings on Monday announced it has reached a binding agreement to buy a portfolio of solar power projects, with total power of 211 megawatts, from Mytilineos Energy & Metals through its subsidiary Helleniq Renewables for an undisclosed sum.

The binding agreement signed by the two companies includes the construction and transfer of four solar parks in southern Romania that are already at an advanced stage of development, of which 13 MW is expected to enter commercial operation in 2023, 108 MW in 2024 and 90 MW by Q3 2025.

All parks will be delivered on the commercial operation date (COD).

The total annual production of the projects is expected to exceed 300 gigawatt-hours of green energy, enough to meet the needs of 100,000 households.