ATHEX: July records rise of 4.45% for bourse

Local stocks ended a nother profitable month at the Greek bourse, as July saw gains of 4.45% to the benchmark at Athinon Avenue following a session of slight growth for the majority of stocks on Monday. As banks’ second-quarter results started flowing in, non-bank blue chips stole the show, with Mytilineos reaching a new all-time high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,335.48 points, adding 0.12% to Friday’s 1,333.86 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.05% to end at 3,233.86 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.32% and the banks index dropped 0.75%.

In total 58 stocks advanced, 44 declined and 22 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 119.3 million euros, against Friday’s €88.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.59% to 116.31 points.

