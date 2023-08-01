ECONOMY BUSINESS

Most exports made by large companies

Greek exports may be setting historic records year after year, but exports largely remain the business of a few large Greek companies. If anything, the road to foreign markets for small and medium-sized enterprises is long and difficult.

According to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), a total of 18,793 companies carried out exports with a total value of 37.1 billion euros in 2021.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, which make up 89.9% of the total number of exporting businesses, accounted for 20.9% of the total value of exports – i.e. around €7.77 billion. Medium-sized enterprises, employing between 50 and 249 employees, which constitute 8.1% of all exporting enterprises, realized 20.9% of the total value of exports, and large companies with over 249 employees – i.e. 1.7% of all exporters – realized 58.2% of all exports’ value, or €21.59 billion.

