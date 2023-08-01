Unemployment rate at 11.1 pct in June 2023, down from 12.3 pct in June 2022

The Hellenic Statistical Authority reported 2.1% economic growth in the first quarter of 2023. [AMNA]

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Tuesday announced the seasonally adjusted estimates of employment and unemployment for June 2023.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June 2023 amounted to 11.1% compared to the downwards-revised 12.3% in June 2022 and to the upwards-revised 11.3% in May 2023.

The number of employed persons amounted to 4,189,862 persons, increased by 46,574 persons as compared with June 2022 (1.1%) and by 32,310 persons compared with May 2023 (0.8%).

The number of unemployed persons amounted to 523,409, decreased by 60,078 persons as compared with June 2022 (-10.3%) and by 6,234 persons compared with May 2023 (-1.2%).

The number of persons outside the labor force, (persons under the age of 75 that neither work nor look for a job) amounted to 3,088,274, decreased by 15,775 persons as compared with June 2022 (-0.5%) and decreased by 28,410 persons compared with May 2023 (-0.9%). [AMNA]