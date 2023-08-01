Unemployment rate at 11.1 pct in June 2023, down from 12.3 pct in June 2022
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Tuesday announced the seasonally adjusted estimates of employment and unemployment for June 2023.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June 2023 amounted to 11.1% compared to the downwards-revised 12.3% in June 2022 and to the upwards-revised 11.3% in May 2023.
The number of employed persons amounted to 4,189,862 persons, increased by 46,574 persons as compared with June 2022 (1.1%) and by 32,310 persons compared with May 2023 (0.8%).
The number of unemployed persons amounted to 523,409, decreased by 60,078 persons as compared with June 2022 (-10.3%) and by 6,234 persons compared with May 2023 (-1.2%).
The number of persons outside the labor force, (persons under the age of 75 that neither work nor look for a job) amounted to 3,088,274, decreased by 15,775 persons as compared with June 2022 (-0.5%) and decreased by 28,410 persons compared with May 2023 (-0.9%). [AMNA]