Stock market loses grip on early gains

The Athens Stock Exchange proved unable to hang on to early gains recorded on Tuesday. The ASE general index, which got close to its highest levels since 2014, ended down 0.84%, closing at 1,324.28 points.

Negative trends in other European stockmarkets finally were felt in Athens.

Blue chips lost 0.91% and mid-caps dropped 1.35%. Banks lost 0.78%.

Among blue chips, Mytilineos and ElvalHalcor lost over 3%, while Alpha Bank, Aegean Airlines, metals group Viohalco and Quest dropped over 2%.

Piraeus Bank, which posted strong results on Monday, bucked the trend, recording an increase of 2.15%. Construction group Ellaktor, Helleniq Energy and cosmetics company Sarantis also posted gains of more than 1%. 

