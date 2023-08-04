ECONOMY

New players enter the beverage market

SMERC’s acquisition of 66.2% in long-established soft drinks firm Epsa was the latest move in an active non-alcoholic beverages market.

New players are entering the juice and soft drinks market by acquiring existing companies, although, for the moment, none is challenging the dominance of Coca-Cola HBC.

The latest move was the acquisition of Epsa, a 100-year-old juice and soft drinks company based in the city of Volos, central Greece, by the SMERC fund, headed by former banker Nikos Karamouzis. SMERC acquired a 66.2% stake through a €3.19 million share capital increase.

SMERC plans to upgrade Epsa’s facilities and develop new distribution networks. The fact that Epsa is a high-recognition brand allows the new owners to believe in Epsa’s growth potential.

SMERC has already invested in the foods sector, in a legumes producer and a fresh fruit exporter.

Northwest of Volos, in the city of Larissa, two known businessmen, Spyros Theodoropoulos, the long-time CEO of food company Chipita, and former banker Apostolos Tamvakakis, founder and head of the EOS Capital Partners fund, have invested in local company Hellenic Juices, known among consumers for its Viva brand of juices, but which also has a strong production line of private label juices for several supermarket chains. The investors aim to strengthen the company’s exports.

On Tuesday, authorities approved the merger of Chitos, a water bottling company which has expanded into non-alcoholic beverages, with Green Cola.

An earlier but still recent investor is Hellenic Dairies, known for its Olympos line of milk and juice products, which, in early 2020, acquired the Kliafa soft drinks company. It has since expanded the new acquisition’s product line, including a cola-type drink, BiBi Cola.

Established companies such as Pepsico, Loux and Vikos also compete for market share with Coca-Cola HBC, without coming close to dislodging it from its dominant position.

