ECONOMY

Attempts being made to limit Airbnb rentals

Attempts being made to limit Airbnb rentals
[Reuters]

Fifteen years on from its founding, rental platform Airbnb is making record profits while authorities across the world are coming up with a variety of regulations to keep it from further disrupting the housing market and property owners using the platform are trying to skirt those rules.

Estimates for third-quarter profits range from $3.3-3.4 billion.

Cities are trying various strategies, from forbidding all short-term rentals of privately owned apartments to limiting the number of days per year properties can be rented short-term. All these regulations stem from the fear that locals will be chased away, especially from the most desirable central city neighborhoods.

Airbnb claims it is cooperating with authorities, allowing them access to its database. About 80% of Airbnb’s top 200 markets have regulations limiting short-tern rentals, it says. 

Property Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Glamping to find its spot on the Athens Riviera
BUSINESS

Glamping to find its spot on the Athens Riviera

Short-term rentals are not so cheap
TOURISM

Short-term rentals are not so cheap

Greeks turn to Airbnb for vacations as well as remote working
TOURISM

Greeks turn to Airbnb for vacations as well as remote working

Short-term rentals see demand soar 42% this summer
PROPERTY

Short-term rentals see demand soar 42% this summer

Athens areas in the short-term rental spotlight
PROPERTY

Athens areas in the short-term rental spotlight

Major tourism project at Palairos, western Greece
BUSINESS

Major tourism project at Palairos, western Greece