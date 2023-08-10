ECONOMY

Upgrade of Alonissos island heliport completed

A project to upgrade and modernize the heliport on the island of Alonissos has been completed, according to a posting on X by the island’s official site, Visit Alonissos.

Improvements include a new firefighting station, new water tank and generator that will activate the lighting system in case of a power cut.

Additionally, a sliding door has been added at the entrance, the area was cleared of wild grass, the signage repainted, and the lights on the helipad itself replaced. 

With the collaboration of the National Meteorological Service (EMY), a local weather station was installed and is on trial operation.

An automated lighting system on the helipad can be activated by a helicopter pilot during night landings on Alonissos.

The heliport is able to accommodate helicopters making emergency transfers of patients to the Greek mainland as well as private helicopters, and will be operational on a 24-hour basis, according to Deputy Mayor Christos Florous. [AMNA]

