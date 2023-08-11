New profit restrictions ahead

Eager to fight persistent inflation, which spiked in July, the government wants to impose profit restriction on more consumer goods, this time focusing on water heaters and boilers. The profit restriction, signed Thursday by Development and Investment Minister Kostas Skrekas, follows that on air conditioners and refrigerators, where the government partly subsidized the acquisition of newer, environmentally friendlier products and the recycling of the old ones. It now subsidizes purchases of water heaters. The restriction means that retailers of a product cannot have a higher profit margin per unit than they did on December 31, 2021. For the subsidized products, the restriction is in force until the end of the year, unless the subsidy program is extended.

A ministerial decree concerning the so-called “Household Basket” of goods with low prices will require that a brand product be available for consumers in each category so that the basket does not consist wholly of private labels. The decree will also require more points of advertising for the basket within each store and that products whose wholesale price has been reduced by over 5% will be posted on the website of the General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection.

The government also wants to modify the Household Basket so that some of the least popular products can be replaced by others.

A new “School Basket” will be instituted by a subsequent ministerial decree, also to be signed by Skrekas. This follows the seasonal Christmas and Easter baskets of previous months and will restrict gross profit on nine school items.

The signing of the decree is intended to mitigate household frustration over continuing rising prices as people return from their holidays. September is traditionally a month of higher spending following the summer season and school supplies are a significant expenditure for many households.

The annual pace of consumer inflation jumped to 2.5% in July from 1.8% in June and short-term prospects are worrisome.

Thus, the prices of school bags, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, notebooks and other items will be regulated before the end of August. Schools start around September 10.