Stock market ends week with 2 pct dip

Negative sentiment in European markets and investors locking in short-term gains led the Greek stock market to drop for a third successive week on Friday.

The week’s final trading session was decisive for the negative trend.

The Athens Stock Exchange general index dropped 2.01% to 1,286.86 points on turnover of €103.7 million. Blue chips declined 2.07%, mid-caps 2% and banks 2.84%

Overall this week, the general index dipped 2.47% and banks 4.14%.

Motor Oil was the only blue chip that gained Friday (0.09%), while National Bank, Ellaktor and Terna Energy dropped over 4% and Viohalco, PPC, Titan and Cenergy lost over 3%.

Analysts say investors should expect a difficult fourth quarter due to global developments.