Cyprus tourist arrivals up 32%, says minister

Annual Cyprus tourist arrivals have recorded a 32% increase this year, said Tourism Minister Costas Koumis. He said that a good level of tourist arrivals is expected until November.

In September, the tourism minister will visit Scandinavian countries to further promote Cyprus as a tourist destination.

Koumis stated that there is no doubt that Cyprus is experiencing a good tourist year.

Arrivals have increased by about 32%, and revenues have spiked by 34%. There is also an increase in per capita spending, indicating a positive tourist year.

He said the ministry is working towards extending the tourist season for Cyprus so it becomes a year-round destination.

“This is a challenging endeavor due to the rapidly changing tourism landscape and increased international competition,” he said.

Koumis highlighted the importance of promoting Cyprus in themed tourism markets such as religious, cycling and sports tourism.

Regarding the loss of the Russian and Ukrainian markets after the Russian invasion, Koumis stated that despite the overall increase in tourism numbers, those markets remain valuable to Cyprus.

“The Russian market, in particular, traditionally contributed during the beginning and the end of the tourist season. While the loss might be compensated overall, it remains a loss regardless, and the Russian market’s absence is felt,” he said. [Financial Mirror]