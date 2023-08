PPC Renewables has been chosen by the Waste, Energy and Water Regulatory Authority to build and operate two energy storage facilities with a total capacity of 98 megawatts (MW).

The two storage facilities will be built in the region of Western Macedonia, near a PPC steam-electric power plant and where PPC Renewables is building photovoltaic arrays.

The storage facilities are scheduled to be built in 2024 and start operating in 2025.