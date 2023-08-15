ECONOMY

Moves being made in €250 mln ice cream market

[InTime News]

Old brands are trying to make their way back into Greece’s €250 million ice cream market, while new players are expanding their activity.

Traditional market leaders Delta and Evga have long sold their activities to multinationals: Delta in 2006 to Nestle and Evga in 2010 to Unilever. 

Evga, now EMFI, is partnering with Italian firm Menne, whose products it started selling this summer, in addition to those of Unilever. Nestle transferred its activities to Froneri in 2016, which shut down the former Delta factory in 2017.

The most dynamic among the new local players are both from central Greece. Larissa-based Kri Kri, known primarily for its yogurt, and Lamia-based Cold Sin, which, besides its own ice creams, represents the US brands Mars and Haagen-Dazs, as well as Italy’s Sammontana.

Business

