Strong rebound led by banks
The Athens stock market rebounded strongly Monday, on the back of bank shares’ performance and positions on other blue chips.
The general index ended up 1.74%, at 1,285.27 points, on turnover of €108.5 million.
Blue chips gained 1.95%, mid-caps 1.6% and banks 3.1%. Among blue chips, Alpha and Piraeus banks and Cenergy gained over 4%, while National Bank, toy retailer Jumbo, Terna Energy and metals group ElvalHalcor ended up more than 3%. Gains over 2% were posted by metals firm Viohalco, power company PPC, refiner HELLENiQ Energy and Autohellas. Ellaktor dipped over 2%, and telecoms company OTE dropped 1.81%.
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC is tops in capitalization with €9.958 billion, followed by OTE (€5.997 bln), National Bank (€5.854 bln) and betting firm OPAP (5.639 bln).