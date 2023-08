The storied Corfu Palace hotel has been sold to Dutch investment company Reggeborgh for a reported €30 million.

The deal was closed a few days ago after talks that lasted nearly a year. It is not the first property that Reggeborgh chairman Henry Holterman owns on the Ionian island.

Besides a holiday home, he has bought the Antico Rosso estate, which contains a building built on the ruins of a 13th century monastery, for a reported €8 million.