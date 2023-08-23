ECONOMY

Refiners start paying their windfall taxes

Refiners start paying their windfall taxes

Greece’s two oil refineries, HELLENiQ Energy and Motor Oil paid a first installment of a one-off windfall tax on their 2022 profits in July, officials have told Kathimerini. 

The windfall tax was imposed by the European Commission for all bloc members and it adds up to 33% on those 2022 profits that exceed the refiners’ 2018-2021 average by 20%. 

The two companies will pay their windfall tax in eight installments.

 The state will add about €650 million to its coffers.

 

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Planners propose state aid for old natural gas providers
ECONOMY

Planners propose state aid for old natural gas providers

Greece needs to spend €165 bln by 2030 to tackle climate change, state plan indicates
ECONOMY

Greece needs to spend €165 bln by 2030 to tackle climate change, state plan indicates

Enel businesses in Romania within reach for PPC
ECONOMY

Enel businesses in Romania within reach for PPC

EU gas storage reaches 90% target ahead of Nov 1 deadline
ECONOMY

EU gas storage reaches 90% target ahead of Nov 1 deadline

Helleniq clinches subsidies for energy storage
ECONOMY

Helleniq clinches subsidies for energy storage

Share of new electric cars doubles, still lags the EU
ECONOMY

Share of new electric cars doubles, still lags the EU