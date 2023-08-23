Refiners start paying their windfall taxes

Greece’s two oil refineries, HELLENiQ Energy and Motor Oil paid a first installment of a one-off windfall tax on their 2022 profits in July, officials have told Kathimerini.

The windfall tax was imposed by the European Commission for all bloc members and it adds up to 33% on those 2022 profits that exceed the refiners’ 2018-2021 average by 20%.

The two companies will pay their windfall tax in eight installments.

The state will add about €650 million to its coffers.