Banks seek to boost capital

Greece’s four biggest banks – Alpha, Eurobank, National and Piraeus – aim to boost their capital, even after accounting for the dividend they distribute over the next three years, and reduce their tax debt.

The banks’ high profits over the first half of the year (a total of €2 billion in after-tax recurring profits) allow them to consider revising their capital targets upwards and to capitalize a significant part of their profits in 2023-25, while also setting aside 10% to 30% of the profits to offer as dividends.

Steadily lowering the deferred tax credit (DTC), a measure of tax debt that needs to be paid in the future, is a crucial part of boosting their capital. The four banks’ DTC represents about 65% of their capital, or, in absolute terms, €13.1 billion out of €21.3 billion. This is a very high figure, given that the DTC of European banks averages about 10%.

The tax debt has been reduced by €2 billion since December 2020, when it stood at €15.1 billion, but, as a percentage of the banks’ capital, it has increased from 55% to 65%. That is due to the more stringent capital requirements of the third Basel Accord, which sets international standards for capital adequacy.

The extend of the DTC problem is not uniform among the four banks. Eurobank and National Bank have reduced the percentage of DTC relative to their capital over the past two years, but it has increased for Alpha and Piraeus banks.

The DTC ratio can be lowered in two ways: pay back the taxes owed and boost capital with increased profits. Those back taxes must be paid off by 2040.

National was the best performer, with its Common Equity Tier Capital 1 ratio, of capital to risk-weighted assets, was 17.3%, which it wants to increase to 21.8% by 2025, up from a previous target of 20.8%. It says it can achieve this through increased profitability from interest as well as faster depreciation and amortization. Alpha wants to increase its CET1 to 16.4% from 13.4% at the end of the second quarter, while the corresponding numbers for Piraeus Bank are 14.5% and 12.3%. The latter also wants to reduce its DTC ratio from 88% to 80% at year’s end and to 50% in 2025. But it is Eurobank which is lowering it at a faster clip.