Index up, but cannot rise above 1,300

The Athens Stock Exchange rose slightly on Thursday but could not scramble above 1,300 points, a level it has found difficult to sustain.

Investors made selective moves in some stocks and turnover was relatively low for a second session in a row.

The general index closed at 1,295.91 points, a 0.17% gain. Blue chips declined 0.11%, mid-caps gained 0.73% and banks slid 0.44%.

Aegean Airlines stood out among blue chips with an 8.32% rally. Construction firms GEK Terna and Ellaktor gained over 3%, while telecoms firm OTE, real estate company Lamda Development and cement maker Titan gained over 1%.

Refiner Motor Oil was the loss leader among blue chips (-2.46%) while Alpha Bank, HELLENiQ Energy, Athens water firm EYDAP and Terna Energy all dropped more than 1%.

Stocks

