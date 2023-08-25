Index stops just short of 1,300 points

The Athens Stock Exchange once again posted very slight gains, but at least the general index reversed four weeks of losses, posting a nearly 3% rise for the week.

The main index gained 0.30% Friday, closing at 1,299.76 points. Turnover was quite low, at €59.6 million. Blue chips gained 0.21% and small-caps 0.43%, while banks lost 0.98%.

On a weekly basis, the general index gained 2.88% and banks rose 3.28%.

Mytilineos (4.30%), Autohellas (3.19%) and Viohalco (2.12%) led the blue chips, while PPC, Ellactor and Motor Oil gained over 1%. National Bank, Eurobank and Sarantis dropped over 1%.

Beta Securities notes that listed firms’ good fundamentals have limited the stock market’s correction. Investors balanced the market after an expected locking in of profits.