ECONOMY

Students’ Basket to make its debut Wednesday

Students’ Basket to make its debut Wednesday
[Shutterstock[

Another basket targeted at consumers and, in theory, offering attractive prices will be introduced Wednesday. This time, it’s the Students’ Basket, since schools start on September 11.

Supermarkets who sell items such as backpacks, notebooks, pens and pencils, as well as specialty stores, will take part and each retailer must send a list of the items selling on discount as well as their prices to the Development Ministry every Wednesday.

The new basket will be in effect until October 8 and will be on display, along with the Household Basket, in which, however, consumer interest has waned. The Household Basket exclusively contains foods, a category in which prices have spiked, outpacing overall inflation.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Food prices soar in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Food prices soar in Cyprus

Program aims to boost loans to small businesses
ECONOMY

Program aims to boost loans to small businesses

Privatization of natural gas retailer gets back on track
ECONOMY

Privatization of natural gas retailer gets back on track

The uphill battle of surpluses
ECONOMY

The uphill battle of surpluses

Tourists’ preferences, destinations change
ECONOMY

Tourists’ preferences, destinations change

Measures to boost births to top €2.7 bln
ECONOMY

Measures to boost births to top €2.7 bln