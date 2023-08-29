Students’ Basket to make its debut Wednesday

Another basket targeted at consumers and, in theory, offering attractive prices will be introduced Wednesday. This time, it’s the Students’ Basket, since schools start on September 11.

Supermarkets who sell items such as backpacks, notebooks, pens and pencils, as well as specialty stores, will take part and each retailer must send a list of the items selling on discount as well as their prices to the Development Ministry every Wednesday.

The new basket will be in effect until October 8 and will be on display, along with the Household Basket, in which, however, consumer interest has waned. The Household Basket exclusively contains foods, a category in which prices have spiked, outpacing overall inflation.