Cyprus tourist arrivals up 27% y-o-y

Cypriot Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis said that, so far, tourism arrivals have increased 27% and revenue 34% compared to the same period in 2022.

“We expect this trend to continue through September and until mid-October,” Koumis said at a workshop organized in Larnaca by the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (ACTE). “We are monitoring the market minute by minute and striving for the best possible results.”

“Tourism expos in which we participate are ongoing, but there is a need for regular communication with the key players of the global market.”

Koumis said the French market has been on an upward trajectory in recent years, “particularly this year, there is a significant increase, which we welcome.”

He will visit Finland, Sweden and France next month to engage with key players in the global market.

Maria Kouroupi, senior communications director of Hermes Airports, said that “August seems to be closing as the best month ever recorded in the history of Cypriot airports with around one and a half million passengers.”

Koumis and Kouroupi said flights to Cyprus were affected by UK air traffic control system problems, resulting in delays and the cancellation of six flights to Larnaca Airport and four flights to Paphos Airport, which were expected to depart later Tuesday. [Financial Mirror]