Second job could raise your pension

People who work a second job beyond their main, full-time occupation, will enjoy higher pensions when their retire, Labor and Social Insurance Minister Adonis Georgiadis has told Kathimerini.

Georgiadis has drafted a bill allowing a second job, provided that total daily employment does not exceed 13 hours.

A major snag is that current legislation puts a limit on how many days of work can be recognized toward pension contributions in the private sector, and this limit is filled by a full-time job. In other words, extra employment would not result, in present terms, in a higher pension.

This, labor law experts say, would negate any incentives for those working a second job to declare their earnings, preferring to be paid under the table, as already happens. Ministry experts are working to change the limit without falling afoul of the courts.