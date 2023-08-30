ECONOMY

Second job could raise your pension

Second job could raise your pension

People who work a second job beyond their main, full-time occupation, will enjoy higher pensions when their retire, Labor and Social Insurance Minister Adonis Georgiadis has told Kathimerini.

Georgiadis has drafted a bill allowing a second job, provided that total daily employment does not exceed 13 hours.

A major snag is that current legislation puts a limit on how many days of work can be recognized toward pension contributions in the private sector, and this limit is filled by a full-time job. In other words, extra employment would not result, in present terms, in a higher pension.

This, labor law experts say, would negate any incentives for those working a second job to declare their earnings, preferring to be paid under the table, as already happens. Ministry experts are working to change the limit without falling afoul of the courts.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pilot job relocation scheme to start in the fall
ECONOMY

Pilot job relocation scheme to start in the fall

DYPA gets more applications for book vouchers
ECONOMY

DYPA gets more applications for book vouchers

Subsidies to help create 26,000 jobs
ECONOMY

Subsidies to help create 26,000 jobs

Law will regulate flexible jobs
ECONOMY

Law will regulate flexible jobs

Employment rules in Greece to be tweaked
ECONOMY

Employment rules in Greece to be tweaked

Pilot transferring of jobless from one region to another
ECONOMY

Pilot transferring of jobless from one region to another