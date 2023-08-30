ECONOMY

Stocks limit early gains,end up 0.16%

[AP]

Greek stocks posted slight gains Tuesday but ended below 1,320 points after failing to hold on to early gains.

The ASE general index closed at 1,318.34 points, up 0.16%, having risen as high as 1,324.85 (0.65%) intrasession. Blue chips gained 0.29% and mid-caps 0.18%. Turnover was €90.81 million.

The top gainers among blue chips were Quest Holdings (1.63%), Mytilineos (1.38%), Piraeus Port (1.37%), OPAP (1.36%) and Helleniq Energy (1.34%).

The steepest losses were suffered by Aegean Airlines (-1.61%), refiner Motor Oil, which announced its first-half results after the closing (-1.53%), Viohalco (-1.42%), Sarantis (-1.26%) and National Bank (-1.03%).

Among sectoral indices, the top gainers were industrial products (1.25%) and travel (0.93%).

Stocks

