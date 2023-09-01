Stocks drop 1.72% over the month

Greek stocks declined slightly in August’s last session at the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE), as investors locked in profits, although on a limited scale. What stood out though was the sudden surge in turnover, to €453.75 million.

Piraeus Bank, with a turnover of €178.89 million, and Terna Energy (€107.60 million) accounted for 63.1% of total turnover, due to Piraeus entering the MSCI Standard Greece index and Terna Energy exiting it.

The ASE general index ended 0.34% lower, at 1,312.49 points, close to the intraday low of 1,311.73. Earlier, it had risen as much as 0.51%.

During August, the index dropped 1.72% but it has still gained 41.16% since the beginning of the year.

Blue chips dropped 0.48% and mid-caps 0.26%.