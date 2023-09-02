ECONOMY TOURISM

Cyprus sees 30% growth in tourism

[AP]

Tourism revenue in Cyprus saw a remarkable surge in the first half of this year. The latest data from the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) reveals that revenue from tourism amounted to a staggering 1.09 billion euros. This represents a substantial 30.4% increase compared to the same period last year and an impressive 8.7% rise when compared to the first six months of 2019, which was a record-breaking year for tourist arrivals in Cyprus.

In June 2023 alone, tourist revenue reached €361.5 million, a notable increase from the previous year’s €292.7 million during the same period.

On average, each tourist spent €791.03 in June 2023, showing a slight uptick from the €786.03 spent in June 2022, marking a 0.6% increase.

Taking a closer look at spending by nationality, tourists from the United Kingdom, the largest market, accounting for 34.8% of total tourists in June 2023, spent an average of €96.13 per day. Tourists from Israel, the second-largest market during the same month, comprising 10.2% of total tourists, spent an average of €124.72 per day. Tourists from Poland, the third-largest market at 6.6%, spent a daily average of €77.12. 

