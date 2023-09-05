ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse reacts to four days of contraction

The Greek stock market reacted after four consecutive sessions of decline to post significant gains on Tuesday, and on notable trading volume too. Traders appear to have taken for granted that DBRS Morningstar will this Friday restore Greece’s investment grade rating, and if that does not materialize the bourse will likely take a nosedive as of Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,276.52 points, adding 0.73% to Monday’s 1,267.33 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.83% to end at 3,085.85 points. 

The banks index rebounded 1.02%, as Eurobank earned 1.59%, National advanced 1.07%, Piraeus grew 0.92% and Alpha obtained 0.35%.

Among the other blue chips, OPAP gaming company soared 4.99%, Aegean Airlines jumped 3.65%, Motor Oil augmented 3.35% and Quest Holdings improved 1.93%, while Cenergy Holdings contracted 1.39% and EYDAP fell 1.22%.

In total 50 stocks reported gains, 48 posted losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 106.6 million euros, up from Monday’s €86.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.49% to 134.64 points.

