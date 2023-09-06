ECONOMY CYPRUS

Nicosia bids for energy overhaul

Nicosia bids for energy overhaul

Cyprus has submitted a revised Recovery and Resilience Plan to the European Commission, incorporating the REPowerEU chapter with an additional allocation of 104 million euros. The Ministry of Finance announced the update, highlighting the revised timeline of milestones aimed at addressing delays in the plan’s implementation.

The REPowerEU chapter focuses on bolstering the energy sector, with actions geared toward helping Cyprus meet the EU’s target to reduce energy dependency on Russia. The plan provided for REPowerEU will support five existing projects in the Recovery Plan and introduce four new investments in the energy field.

These measures are designed to reduce Cyprus’ energy needs, thereby lessening its reliance on fossil fuel imports. The plan includes increased investments in energy efficiency improvements, the promotion of clean transportation, the acceleration of renewable energy adoption, and incentives for the development of innovative technologies, facilitating transition toward greener energy.

The revised timeline for preconditions and milestones related to fund disbursement will assist Cyprus in overcoming delays and challenges. 

Cyprus Finance Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus extends reduced fuel taxation
FINANCE

Cyprus extends reduced fuel taxation

Israel’s PM pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia, Middle East to Europe
ECONOMY

Israel’s PM pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia, Middle East to Europe

US backs Chevron in dispute with Cyprus over giant gas field
ECONOMY

US backs Chevron in dispute with Cyprus over giant gas field

Electricity storage a key target for Cyprus
ENERGY

Electricity storage a key target for Cyprus

Personal use of fuel from occupied north of Cyprus
CYPRUS

Personal use of fuel from occupied north of Cyprus

Cyprus commits to EU gas emission goals
ENVIRONMENT

Cyprus commits to EU gas emission goals