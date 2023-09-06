ATHEX: Stock market sees prices, trading drop

The majority of stocks at Athinon Avenue posted a moderate decline on Wednesday, as the bourse failed to build on its Tuesday recovery. There was little in the direction of selling but even less action among buyers, so most of the day’s reduced turnover went toward bringing prices down.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,273.48 points, shedding 0.24% from Tuesday’s 1,276.52 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.21% to end at 3,079.32 points.

The banks index declined 0.96%, with Alpha falling 1.94%, Eurobank giving up 1.21% and National shrinking 1.06%, while Piraeus advanced 1.04%.

Among the other blue chips, EYDAP sank 2.77%, ElvalHalcor dropped 1.68% and Terna Energy was down 1.31%, as Quest Holdings earned 1.89%, Autohellas grew 1.61% and Jumbo grabbed 1.35%.

In total 32 stocks enjoyed gains, 59 registered losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last seven sessions, amounting to 74.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €106.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.73% to close at 133.66 points.