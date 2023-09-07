GDP grew 2.7% in April-June

Tourists watch the changing of the Presidential guards ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier, in central Athens. [AP]

The Greek economy recorded a growth rate of 2.7% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, according to data compiled by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The first half of the year averaged 2.3-2.4% – i.e. within the framework of the government’s forecast in the Stability Program for 2.3% and the Commission’s for 2.4% on average this year.

Economists’ forecasts range between 2% and 2.8%. They comment that the Greek GDP is maintaining its momentum, but inevitably also reflecting the slowing trend observed abroad. It is noted that growth in the eurozone (on an annual basis) in the second quarter was 0.6%, according to the previous month’s provisional data, and Greece is therefore ranked among the first positions in the bloc.

A source of concern for the future is inflation, which can negatively affect consumption. Also, the qualitative elements of GDP have not changed, as consumption leads as a driving force, despite inflation, while investment is dominated by construction.

According to Nikos Magginas, chief economist at National Bank, the trend is for the average growth rate to exceed 2.5% this year. In a note from the bank, it is stated that the GDP trajectory and the precursor indicators lead to a forecast for growth of 2.8%.

Magginas adds, however, that during the fourth quarter GDP growth will be tested by the trajectory of inflation and energy prices and the effects of ECB interest rates (although the Greek economy shows greater resilience to monetary tightening than rest of Europe). However, he concludes, there should be a very large slowdown in Q4, in the region of 1.5%, for the average to fall below the official forecast of 2.3-2.4%.

ELSTAT data indicate that, on an annual basis, consumer spending increased by 2% (+3.2% of households), gross fixed capital investment by 7%, exports of goods and services by 0.1% (with exports of goods down 1.8% and services up 1.3%), while imports of goods and services rose just 0.6% (with imports of goods down 1.2% and service imports up by 6.1%).