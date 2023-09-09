Support requested for flood- and fire-damaged holiday destinations in Greece

A local runs to avoid the flames of a wildfire in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

The Federation of Hellenic Associations of Travel & Tourist Agencies (FedHATTA) has expressed strong concern about the development of the Daniel weather system, which is affecting many holiday destinations, having caused serious problems in the service of tourists at a time that coincides with the end of a season it had in focus of the devastating fires in Rhodes and other destinations.

After the fires of July and August and the designation of areas as “fire-affected,” this latest disaster has brought mass cancellations of tour groups that extend well into the end of the summer season.

In a letter to the relevant ministries, FedHATTA highlights the lack of coordination for the timely transfer of tourists to other areas not affected by the weather, or to the country’s airports in order to return to their countries.

Issues arise from such situations, such as the additional cost of accommodation for tourists who are stranded in areas where there is an impossibility of movement due to bad weather, but also the loss of their return flight tickets.

In addition, FedHATTA points out the need to draw up a relief plan for businesses of all kinds, especially tourist businesses, in the affected areas, in order for them to be able to meet their obligations.

In particular, the intervention of the state is considered necessary so that there are special regulations and also the suspension of the obligations of the tourism businesses of these areas and their reinstatement after June 2024.