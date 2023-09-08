ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bright end to a week of gloom

ATHEX: Bright end to a week of gloom

The benchmark of the Greek stock market staged an impressive rebound late in Friday’s session to come back from 1% down and close with gains of almost 1%. Banks led the way for the recovery of the index, though that was not enough to offset all its weekly losses. As the full scale of the damage the forest fires and floods have led to in various parts of Greece becomes ever clearer, the impact on the economy is increasingly worrying investors.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,259.50 points, adding 0.96% to Thursday’s 1,247.51 points. On a weekly basis it dropped 3.08%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.03% to end at 3,053.25 points and the banks index advanced 2.19%. ElvalHalcor jumped 4.10%, National Bank grew 3.52%, Piraeus Bank earned 3.33% and Alpha Bank improved 2.38%, as Quest Holdings parted with 0.96%.

In total 59 stocks showed gains, 34 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 92.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s €107.9 million. 

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.59% to close at 132.86 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Bourse index loses over 2% on Thursday
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index loses over 2% on Thursday

ATHEX: Stock market sees prices, trading drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market sees prices, trading drop

ATHEX: Bourse reacts to four days of contraction
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse reacts to four days of contraction

ATHEX: Index losing ground at growing pace
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index losing ground at growing pace

ATHEX: Index ends week back at square one
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index ends week back at square one

Stocks drop 1.72% over the month
ECONOMY

Stocks drop 1.72% over the month