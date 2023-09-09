87th Thessaloniki International Fair opens amid scheduling changes due to disastrous storm

The 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) opened on Saturday without the formal inauguration and press conference on Sunday by the prime minister, who has postponed his appearance due to the deadly storm this past week and a state of emergency in several areas.

TIF, Greece’s annual international trade fair held at the TIF-Helexpo premises, will host nearly 1,500 direct and indirect exhibitors with 18 state participants, three of them for the first time (Moldova, South Korea and Thailand). Their pavilions will cover the entire floor space of 33,000 square meters. This year the honored country is the Republic of Bulgaria, which has been participating in the fair since its start in 1926.

TIF runs from September 9 to 17, and its opening hours are Monday-Friday 16:00-22:00 and Saturday-Sunday 10:00-22:00.

Entrance fees: General, eight euros. Children aged 4 or under admitted for free, children 5-10 pay five euros, and a family ticket (up to four members) is 25 euros. People with tickets to the Fair will be able to attend for free a concert every night at the YMCA Arch.

