Gentiloni says Commission will provide natural disaster aid

Greece will receive some aid this year through the European Union’s emergency support fund for natural disasters, while more support is expected in 2024, Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner for the economy, said on Monday.

Asked at a press conference in Brussels how soon the aid would arrive, Gentiloni said that some funds will be available in a limited way until the end of the year and “much more substantial” support is expected in the next.

Member states affected by a natural disaster have to report the estimated economic damage within three months, he said.

“I am certain that the European Commission will try to support through this emergency support fund, but not only through this, Greece’s efforts to tackle this new crisis,” he said, adding that the wildfires and floods the country faced this summer “unfortunately bear witness to the extreme climate crisis we are facing.”

