Sea2Sea project to be an alternative to Bosporus

Bulgarian Ambassador to Greece Valentin Poriazov underlined the role of the Sea2Sea project, “whose aim is to connect Bulgarian ports on the Black Sea with Greek ports in the northern Aegean Sea through a modern transport, energy and communication infrastructure.”

Speaking in an interview to Voria.gr, the Bulgarian diplomat said the project would practically be an alternative route to the Bosporus and the Dardanelles.

Poriazov also pointed out the need to create better infrastructure between the two countries.

He made particular note of the IGB gas interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria, which has been operating since 2022, as a clear example of a strategic long-term investment with broad regional scope that inspires new sustainable investments, and the project for a floating LNG terminal near Alexandroupoli, which will be completed by the end of this year.

