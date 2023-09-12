Low-key opening to Thessaloniki International Fair

The 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) opened on Saturday without the formal inauguration and press conference on Sunday by the prime minister, who has postponed his appearance due to the deadly storm last week and the state of emergency in several areas.

TIF, Greece’s annual international trade fair held at the TIF-Helexpo premises, will host nearly 1,500 direct and indirect exhibitors with 18 state participants, three of them for the first time (Moldova, South Korea and Thailand). Their pavilions will cover the entire floor space of 33,000 square meters.

This year the honored country is Bulgaria, which has been participating in the fair since its start in 1926.

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis inaugurating the Bulgarian booth in the presence of three Bulgarian ministers: Bogdan Bogdanov (economy and industry), Assen Vassilev (finance) and Zaritsa Dinkova (tourism).

TIF runs up to this Sunday, September 17, and its opening hours are 4 to 10 p.m. until Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.