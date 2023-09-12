ATHEX: Benchmark settles for minor losses

After swinging from negative to positive several times on Tuesday, the benchmark of the Greek stock market settled for moderate losses upon closing. The market is clearly concerned about the long-term impact of the Daniel floods on the national economy, with those seeing an opportunity for the construction sector in the minority. Banks in particular are bracing for a new set of nonperforming loans.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,246.88 points, shedding 0.30% from Monday’s 1,250.59 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.26% to end at 3,018.42 points.

The banks index declined 0.22%, exclusively on Piraeus falling 1.55%, as Alpha rose 0.04% and National grabbed 0.14%.

Mytilineos advanced 1.85% and Quest Holdings rebounded 1.82%, while OTE lost 1.90%, Sarantis conceded 1.88%, EYDAP parted with 1.87% and Jumbo gave up 1.86%.

In total 32 stocks secured gains, 61 posted losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 105.2 million euros, down from Monday’s €139.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.28% to close at 131.39 points.