ATHEX: Much needed rebound for benchmark

The September triple witching and the index rebalancing sent turnover at the Greek stock market soaring on Friday, with the benchmark jumping more than 2% on the day. This much needed rebound for local stocks all but offset the weekly losses of the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,258.58 points, adding 2.01% to Thursday’s 1,233.81 points. On a weekly basis it slipped 0.07%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.43% to end at 3,062.45 points and the banks index outperformed as it advanced 3.29%.

Cenergy Holdings jumped 6.54%, Mytilineos soared 5.86%, Piraeus Bank grabbed 4.94%, ElvalHalcor grew 3.40%, Eurobank earned 3.22%, GEK Terna augmented 3.18%, National Bank collected 3.13% and Public Power Corporation increased 3.08%, while EYDAP lost 2.75%, Autohellas conceded 1.79% and Lamda Development was down 1.04%.

In total 80 stocks took gains, 24 suffered losses and 13 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 194.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €88.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.14% to 131.29 points.